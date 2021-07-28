Anil Vij Claims Some Officers Playing Dirty Tricks to Create Rivalry between Him and CM Khattar

Haryana Home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday claimed that some officers were trying to create ‘misunderstanding’ between him and Chief Minister Mahohar Lal Khattar which was impacting the departmental work in the state.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Vij said, “Some officers are obstructing my departmental works to ‘please’ the Chief Minister. If they think that me and the CM are against each other, they are badly mistaken. We both are good friends. Officers playing this dirty game will have to pay a heavy price for this."

The statement comes in wake of the Khattar-Vij tussle over extension to the state police chief Manoj Yadava, who was due to return to the IB earlier this year. Though Yadava was not in the good books of the Chief Minister but it was latter whose will prevailed and Yadava was asked to continue as the DGP. But with strains growing Yadava had expressed his willingness to return to the IB earlier this month.

Vij had also written a letter to the CM stating that in the Home and Health Departments, it was difficult to manage affairs with one officer holding both the charges. He had also suggested that one charge be taken away and given to another officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here