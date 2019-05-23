Anini Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

41. Anini is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Dibang Valley district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 4,277 voters of which 2,101 are male and 2,176 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Anini, recorded a voter turnout of 78.21%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.23% and in 2009, 90.4% of Anini's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Rajesh Tacho of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 192 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. Rajesh Tacho polled a total of 3,500 (51.2%) votes.INC's Rajesh Tacho won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 81 (2.4%) votes. Rajesh Tacho polled 3,379 which was 51.2% of the total votes polled.Anini went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अनीनी (Hindi), আনিনি (Bangla), அனினி (Tamil), and అనిని (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).