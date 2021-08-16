Anit Thapa of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to Float a New Party

Another regional party is about to make its debut in the Hill area of West Bengal. Anit Thapa, who is heading a faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, has decided to float a new political party, according to sources.

If the new party is formed in the Darjeeling hills, it might become a litmus test for not only Anit Thapa, but a large number of political leaders in the hills who have been associated with his camp since 2017.

In this situation, the new challenge for Binay Tamang, who left Anit, is to maintain his existence in politics. Binay Tamang who left the Morcha on July 15, said he would not leave politics. Will start a new inning soon. This will be his third innings in politics. Bimal also had a private meeting with Gurung. Now his goal is to hold on to his followers. And so Binay Tamang is running from the hill to Dooars.

After leaving the party, he practically kept himself under house arrest until the meeting with Gurung. But after the meeting, he came down to the field. The target is not to allow his followers to go to Anit’s camp.

Anit’s goal is also to strengthen his organisation. Many have already joined the Anit Thapa’s camp from other parties. Sources said leaders started piling pressure on Thapa to form a new party and establish their identity independent of the Morcha after Binay Tamang had resigned from the organisation on July 15.

And so no more house arrest. After the meeting in Dooars on Saturday, Binay Tamang went to Bijanbari in Darjeeling on Sunday to explain to his followers why he left the party there. And he also made it clear that he would return to politics in the coming future.

Anit Thapa is also eager to increase his strength by walking around and holding staff meetings across the hills. And his goal is to keep the activists, the supporters of Gurung who left him earlier. In that case, Binay’s followers are one of the targets.

On the other hand, Bimal Gurung is not sitting idle. He is trying his best to recover his lost land in the hills. Yesterday, he held public meetings in several areas, including Kolakham in Kalimpong. Binay’s joining in the Gurung’s camp is also a matter of time. In that case, Gurung is also desperate to get his supporters back. Binay said that in the interest of the hill people, he would soon return to their politics for their good. Tamang wants to do something for the hill people.

