Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Anna Hazare Expresses Surprise Over Sharad Pawar's Name Figuring in Maharashtra Bank Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar - a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra - and others in connection with the scam.

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anna Hazare Expresses Surprise Over Sharad Pawar's Name Figuring in Maharashtra Bank Scam
File photo of Anna Hazare.
Loading...

Pune: Social activist Anna Hazare has expressed surprise over NCP president Sharad Pawar's naming cropping up in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar - a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra - and others in connection with the scam.

An Enforcement Case Information Report, equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, Ajit Pawar, and 70 erstwhile functionaries of the cooperative lender.

"When this case came to me, Sharad Pawar's name was not there anywhere. How did his name crop up, who mentioned his name, all these things only they know," said Hazare on Thursday when asked about the ED case and the Maratha strongman's alleged links to the scam.

The anti-corruption crusader, a Pawar critic, expressed the hope the truth will come out after the ED carries out a detailed investigation in the scam. "The ED will come to know how his name figured in the case," said Hazare, a veteran of many anti-corruption agitations.

Pawar has denied any wrongdoing and said he was not associated with the bank in any capacity and questioned the timing of the registration of the case which comes just weeks ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The former Union minister has asserted he would not bow before the 'throne' of Delhi, apparently referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre. The NCP has termed the ED case as politically motivated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram