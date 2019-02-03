English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Anna Hazare's Hunger Strike: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Maharashtra Government to Intervene
As Hazare's indefinite fast for immediate appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra entered the fifth day, Thackeray in a statement expressed concern over the 81-year-old activist's deteriorating health.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to the BJP-led Maharashtra government to intervene in Anna Hazare's hunger strike and asked it to not "play" with the social activist's life.
As Hazare's indefinite fast for immediate appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra entered the fifth day, Thackeray in a statement expressed concern over the 81-year-old activist's deteriorating health.
He dubbed a purported letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) conveying good wishes to Hazare "condemnable" and "laughable".
Supporters of Hazare had claimed that the Gandhian had received a "cold response" from the PMO in response to a letter sent by the activist.
The Sena president said Hazare's fight was against corruption - a problem faced by the country.
He asked Hazare to take to the streets in this fight to create an awakening among people, instead of giving up his life by fasting.
"At present, people in the country have been given anaesthesia and the need is to bring them out of this situation," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.
Hazare should don the role of freedom activist Jayaprakash Narayan to usher in a new revolution, he said.
Thackeray said activist G D Agrawal had sat on a huge protest in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand in support of his demand for a clean Ganga and maintain free flow of the river.
"But, the government did not take note of the situation and let Prof Agrawal die. Anna should give up his fast and lead an agitation over his demands, and I assure Shiv Sena's support wherever possible."
On the fifth day of Hazare's fast, his supporters blocked the Ahmednagar-Pune state highway at Supa village in Maharashtra, causing huge traffic jams there.
Dr Dhananjay Pote, who conducted a health check-up of Hazare in the morning, said the anti-graft crusader has lost 3.8 kg in the last five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine levels in urine have gone up.
Hazare has been sitting on a fast at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar.
He has been demanding immediate appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.
G D Agrawal, 86, died of heart attack at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, in October last year, 111 days after he began a fast for a pollution-free Ganga.
The Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.
