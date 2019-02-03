LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Anna Hazare's Hunger Strike: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Maharashtra Government to Intervene

As Hazare's indefinite fast for immediate appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra entered the fifth day, Thackeray in a statement expressed concern over the 81-year-old activist's deteriorating health.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anna Hazare's Hunger Strike: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Maharashtra Government to Intervene
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to the BJP-led Maharashtra government to intervene in Anna Hazare's hunger strike and asked it to not "play" with the social activist's life.

As Hazare's indefinite fast for immediate appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra entered the fifth day, Thackeray in a statement expressed concern over the 81-year-old activist's deteriorating health.

He dubbed a purported letter from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) conveying good wishes to Hazare "condemnable" and "laughable".

Supporters of Hazare had claimed that the Gandhian had received a "cold response" from the PMO in response to a letter sent by the activist.
The Sena president said Hazare's fight was against corruption - a problem faced by the country.

He asked Hazare to take to the streets in this fight to create an awakening among people, instead of giving up his life by fasting.

"At present, people in the country have been given anaesthesia and the need is to bring them out of this situation," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

Hazare should don the role of freedom activist Jayaprakash Narayan to usher in a new revolution, he said.

Thackeray said activist G D Agrawal had sat on a huge protest in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand in support of his demand for a clean Ganga and maintain free flow of the river.

"But, the government did not take note of the situation and let Prof Agrawal die. Anna should give up his fast and lead an agitation over his demands, and I assure Shiv Sena's support wherever possible."

On the fifth day of Hazare's fast, his supporters blocked the Ahmednagar-Pune state highway at Supa village in Maharashtra, causing huge traffic jams there.

Dr Dhananjay Pote, who conducted a health check-up of Hazare in the morning, said the anti-graft crusader has lost 3.8 kg in the last five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine levels in urine have gone up.

Hazare has been sitting on a fast at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar.

He has been demanding immediate appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

G D Agrawal, 86, died of heart attack at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, in October last year, 111 days after he began a fast for a pollution-free Ganga.

The Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. ​

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram