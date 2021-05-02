Anna Nagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Anna Nagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

21. Anna Nagar (अन्ना नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Anna Nagar is part of 4. Chennai central Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,86,039 eligible electors, of which 1,40,230 were male, 1,45,722 female and 87 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anna Nagar in 2021 is 1039.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,83,857 eligible electors, of which 1,40,080 were male, 1,43,711 female and 66 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,816 eligible electors, of which 1,13,694 were male, 1,13,122 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anna Nagar in 2016 was 99. In 2011, there were 98.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Mohan M.K. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Gokulaindira S of AIADMK by a margin of 1,086 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gokula Indira S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Arivazhagan V.K. of INC by a margin of 36,590 votes which was 24.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 21. Anna Nagar Assembly segment of Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 20 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Anna Nagar are: S Gokula Indira (AIADMK), M K Mohan (DMK), D Jeevithkumar (BSP), Ansar Ahamed (AMAK), K N Gunasekaran (AMMK), S Shankar (NTK), P Dhanasekar (NINIK), J Nagaraj (NGPP), V Paulraj Guna (RPOIA), S D Prabhakar (TNIK), V Ponraj (MNM), S Yuvaraja (VTVTK), M Veriyandi (AMGRDMK), L Kasinathan (IND), P E Gopinath (IND), S Sathyanarayanan (IND), K Sathish Kumar (IND), R Saravanan (IND), V M Nagarajan (IND), P Manimaran (IND), M Manokaran (IND), A Jayaprakash (IND), Hari Shankar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 60.04%, while it was 66.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 21. Anna Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 216 polling stations.

EXTENT:

21. Anna Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.66 to 70 and 73 to 75.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Anna Nagar is 12 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Anna Nagar is: 13°04’46.9"N 80°13’14.2"E.

