English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Announcements on National Security Don't Need Poll Body Nod: EC Sources After PM Modi's Address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement .
File Photo of the Election Commission of India building.
Loading...
New Delhi: Issues related to national security and disaster management do not fall under the ambit of the model code of conduct, sources in the Election Commission said Wednesday.
They were responding to queries on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability violated the poll code.
"The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met. Decisions taken by it and issues such as disaster management do not fall under the model code of conduct and require no prior nod," a functionary said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
They were responding to queries on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability violated the poll code.
"The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met. Decisions taken by it and issues such as disaster management do not fall under the model code of conduct and require no prior nod," a functionary said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Mission Shakti' Victory: PM Announces Historic Space Breakthrough
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
'Mission Shakti' Victory: PM Announces Historic Space Breakthrough
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah, Rashid & I Are Best Bowlers in T20 Cricket - Archer
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Over 90 Percent of First Time Eligible Voters Will Cast a Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Says Twitter Survey
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results