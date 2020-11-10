Annupur Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Annupur Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Annupur is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Annupur was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 12 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Annupur seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Annupur constituency: Bisahu Lal Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party), Sushil Singh Paraste (Bahujan Samaj Party), Com Samar Shah Singh (Communist Party of India), Anita Panika (Chhattisgarh Vikas Ganga Rashtriya Party), Chandrawati Kol (Dalit Vikas Party(Bharat)), Om Prakash Routel (Gondvana Gantantra Party), Vishvnath Singh (Indian National Congress), Gunjaan (Independent), Advocate Deepa Singh (Independent), Pappu Singh Gond (Independent), Lalman Panika (Independent), Jai Prakash Panika (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.