English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another AAP in Town is Causing Kejriwal Headaches But EC Says No Scope of Confusion
The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that their abbreviation would be the same -- AAP -- which could confuse voters.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it registers political parties by their full name and not by abbreviations.
The poll panel's submission came on a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party against the ECI's decision to reject its objection against registration of the 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a political party.
The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that their abbreviation would be the same -- AAP -- which could confuse voters.
The ECI's counsel submitted before the high court that the panel registers political parties by their full names and not by abbreviations, so there would not be any confusion.
Justice C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on February 22 next year after the counsel for 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' sought time to file its response to the plea and the Aam Aadmi Party's advocate also prayed for time to file rejoinder to the ECI's reply.
The ECI, in its affidavit, gave a list of various parties which have similar abbreviations and said when the Aam Aadmi Party was registered in 2013, there was already another party registered with the same abbreviation.
The petition, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava, has claimed that the new party's name was sounded similar and that could confuse voters.
The Aam Aadmi Party has sought quashing of the ECI's July 16 order rejecting its objection against registration of Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) as a political party under provisions of the Representation of People Act.
The poll panel's submission came on a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party against the ECI's decision to reject its objection against registration of the 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a political party.
The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that their abbreviation would be the same -- AAP -- which could confuse voters.
The ECI's counsel submitted before the high court that the panel registers political parties by their full names and not by abbreviations, so there would not be any confusion.
Justice C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on February 22 next year after the counsel for 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' sought time to file its response to the plea and the Aam Aadmi Party's advocate also prayed for time to file rejoinder to the ECI's reply.
The ECI, in its affidavit, gave a list of various parties which have similar abbreviations and said when the Aam Aadmi Party was registered in 2013, there was already another party registered with the same abbreviation.
The petition, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava, has claimed that the new party's name was sounded similar and that could confuse voters.
The Aam Aadmi Party has sought quashing of the ECI's July 16 order rejecting its objection against registration of Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) as a political party under provisions of the Representation of People Act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...