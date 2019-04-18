SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Another Bangladeshi Actor Told to Leave India for Attending Trinamool Rally in West Bengal

The order by the Ministry of Home Affairs came a few days after it blacklisted another Bangladeshi actor, Ferdous Ahmed, and served him a 'Leave India' notice.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Another Bangladeshi Actor Told to Leave India for Attending Trinamool Rally in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee's cardboard cutout in the crowd during TMC's mega rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor, who had attended a political rally in West Bengal, has been asked to leave India immediately, officials said on Thursday.

Noor is the second Bangladeshi actor, after Ferdous Ahmed, to be served a 'Leave India' notice. Noor was staying in India despite expiry of his visa.

"Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa rules," a home ministry official said.

Reports suggest that Noor allegedly campaigned for Trinamool Congress's Dumdum candidate Saugata Roy.

The Centre on Tuesday had issued a 'Leave India' notice to Ahmed and cancelled the business visa given to him for allegedly campaigning for a political party. Ahmed had attended a rally in support of the Trinamool candidate in Raiganj in West Bengal.

The Home Ministry action came after it received a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by the Bangladesh actor.

The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after a video surfaced showing Noor purportedly campaigning for Roy in the Dumdum constituency in alleged violation of the poll code.

"This act is in violation of the terms of visa and yet another case of a foreigner actively influencing the electoral process. This is a gross violation of the basics of democratic structure," BJP's West Bengal vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said after filing a complaint with the EC.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram