English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another Bangladeshi Actor Told to Leave India for Attending Trinamool Rally in West Bengal
The order by the Ministry of Home Affairs came a few days after it blacklisted another Bangladeshi actor, Ferdous Ahmed, and served him a 'Leave India' notice.
Mamata Banerjee's cardboard cutout in the crowd during TMC's mega rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor, who had attended a political rally in West Bengal, has been asked to leave India immediately, officials said on Thursday.
Noor is the second Bangladeshi actor, after Ferdous Ahmed, to be served a 'Leave India' notice. Noor was staying in India despite expiry of his visa.
"Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa rules," a home ministry official said.
Reports suggest that Noor allegedly campaigned for Trinamool Congress's Dumdum candidate Saugata Roy.
The Centre on Tuesday had issued a 'Leave India' notice to Ahmed and cancelled the business visa given to him for allegedly campaigning for a political party. Ahmed had attended a rally in support of the Trinamool candidate in Raiganj in West Bengal.
The Home Ministry action came after it received a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by the Bangladesh actor.
The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after a video surfaced showing Noor purportedly campaigning for Roy in the Dumdum constituency in alleged violation of the poll code.
"This act is in violation of the terms of visa and yet another case of a foreigner actively influencing the electoral process. This is a gross violation of the basics of democratic structure," BJP's West Bengal vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said after filing a complaint with the EC.
Noor is the second Bangladeshi actor, after Ferdous Ahmed, to be served a 'Leave India' notice. Noor was staying in India despite expiry of his visa.
"Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa rules," a home ministry official said.
Reports suggest that Noor allegedly campaigned for Trinamool Congress's Dumdum candidate Saugata Roy.
The Centre on Tuesday had issued a 'Leave India' notice to Ahmed and cancelled the business visa given to him for allegedly campaigning for a political party. Ahmed had attended a rally in support of the Trinamool candidate in Raiganj in West Bengal.
The Home Ministry action came after it received a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by the Bangladesh actor.
The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after a video surfaced showing Noor purportedly campaigning for Roy in the Dumdum constituency in alleged violation of the poll code.
"This act is in violation of the terms of visa and yet another case of a foreigner actively influencing the electoral process. This is a gross violation of the basics of democratic structure," BJP's West Bengal vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said after filing a complaint with the EC.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amid Avengers: Endgame Promotions, Chris Hemsworth Visits Disneyland Shanghai
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is Not Coming
- Lockheed Martin F-35 - All You Need to Know About World’s Most Advanced Fighter Jet
- Haystacks, Helicopters and Hema Malini: Will Mathura Choose 'Dream Girl' in Lok Sabha 2019?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results