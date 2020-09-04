Image of BJP Getting Tarnished Due to Incomplete Development Work: Uttarkhand MLA Tells Nadda

In yet another indication of discontent in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, one more party MLA has written to the central leadership complaining about lack of development in his constituency due to bureaucratic indifference. Close on the heels of Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal meeting JP Nadda in Delhi to share his concern over lack of development in his constituency, party MLA from Raipur in Dehradun Umesh Sharma Kau wrote to the party president to lodge a similar complaint.

"I wrote to the party President as I feel lack of development is hurting the party's image. There is nothing wrong in going to the head of the family to share your concerns," Kau told PTI. Kau, whose victory margin (36771 votes) from Raipur in the 2017 assembly polls was the biggest in Uttarakhand, said people have high expectations from him and they are disappointed to see development activities coming to a halt in his constituency.

"It is a cause of concern for the party," he said adding he has sought an appointment with the party's national president and and will apprise him in detail with the situation when they meet. The two-page letter written by Kau to Nadda complains about officials not complying with instructions despite repeated directions from the government and ministers.

Former Pradesh BJP president and five time MLA Chuphal, who met Nadda recently to air his grievances, also said officials are not listening to MLAs and no development is taking place in his constituency for the last three years. Noting that this does not augur well for the BJP which is gearing up for the 2022 assembly polls, he said he had met Nadda to share this concern as he wants the party to storm to power with a big mandate once again in the next elections.

However, pradesh party general secretary Rajendra Bhandari denied that voices of dissent are rising in the party. "Meeting the central leadership of the party is the democratic right of the MLAs. Not much should be read into it," he said.

"All MLAs are working unitedly for the development of the state and no legislator is unhappy with the government," Bhandari said

