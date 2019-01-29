'Another Fake Promise Like Garibi Hatao?' Mayawati on Rahul Gandhi's Income Guarantee for Poor

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced minimum income guarantee for every poor if his party is voted to power in the upcoming general election, BSP chief Mayawati questioned if this promise was also a fake one like Indira Gandhi's ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan.In a statement issued by state BSP office on Tuesday, Mayawati said: “The promise of Minimum Income Guarantee sounds more like the previous slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ given by the party. Similar promises were made by the current central government, including the promise of 15 lakh rupees and ‘Ache Din’, which proved mere hollow claims.”She also cautioned Rahul Gandhi against making tall claims ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “The Congress chief should refrain from making tall promises and instead try to prove his intentions by implementation of such schemes in the state ruled by his party. This will further increase his credibility among the masses, else people will not believe him,” Mayawati said.“Also, the track record of Congress and BJP in keeping their promises is not good. That is why BSP appeals to the people of India to trust the party which talks less and works more and has a good track record when it comes to taking big steps for the development of people,” she added.The Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have forged a pre-poll alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh and both the parties will be contesting on 38 seats each. The SP-BSP alliance will be leaving two seat for smaller parties, while two more seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for Congress without any pre-poll alliance.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.