Another 'Ghar Wapsi'? TMC Turncoat Dipendu Biswas Writes to Mamata, Says Joining BJP 'Bad Decision'

It’s a list that keeps getting longer, much to Mamata Banerjee’s glee. After Sonali Guha and Sarala Murmu, TMC turncoat Dipendu Biswas is the latest turncoat seeking ‘Ghar Wapsi’ in a letter to the West Bengal chief minister, calling his decision to join the BJP “bad”.

Biswas, who jumped ship to the saffron party as he was denied a ticket for the West Bengal polls, is a lawmaker from the North 24 Parganas Basirhat Dakshin constituency.

In his letter to Banerjee, Biswas said he took a “bad decision” by leaving the party and wants to return. He added that his decision to quit was “emotional” and he feared being “inactive”. He also expressed his desire to work for the Basirhat South constituency.

Several TMC leaders who quit the party before polls are once again knocking on Banerjee’s doors, following her thumping victory in the assembly elections.

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha, who switched over to the BJP, earlier wrote to Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party and urging her to take her back. In the letter, which was shared by Guha on social media, she said that she left the party after being emotional.

“I am writing this with a broken heart that I took the wrong decision of joining another party after being emotional. I could not get accustomed there," she said.

“The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, ‘Didi’. I seek your forgiveness and if you don’t forgive me, I won’t be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection," she added. Guha, a four-time MLA and once considered to be the ‘shadow’ of the chief minister, was among the slew of TMC leaders who switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections.

Soon, Malda Zila Parishad member Sarala Murmu and North Dinajpur MLA Amol Acharya said they too were keen to return to the party.

Mamata Banerjee, speaking on defections during the polls in the state, had said the party will give tickets only to those work for the people while others can leave the party and join BJP.

“Trinamool will only give tickets who have worked for the people. Those who haven’t, will not get any tickets. Anticipating that, many are leaving TMC and joining the BJP. Those who are in queue, I urge them to go quickly,” she said.

