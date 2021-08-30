CHANGE LANGUAGE
Another MLA Leaves BJP to Return to TMC; Tanmoy Ghosh Slams 'Vindictive Politics'
1-MIN READ

Another MLA Leaves BJP to Return to TMC; Tanmoy Ghosh Slams 'Vindictive Politics'

BJP MLA from Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh joined the TMC on Monday. (ANI Twitter)

BJP MLA from Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh joined the TMC on Monday. (ANI Twitter)

Tanmoy Ghosh had switched over to the BJP from the TMC in March, days ahead of the Assembly election.

Big-wicket Mukul Roy switched over to the Trinamool Congress from the BJP just after the results of the Assembly election in West Bengal were declared, in which the Mamata Banerjee-led party recorded a thumping victory. Now, another BJP MLA from Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, also joined the TMC on Monday. With this, the total number of BJP MLAs in the Assembly has reduced from 77 to 73.

BJP MLAs Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar also resigned to retain their Lok Sabha seats. Roy, however, officially remains a BJP MLA.

Ghosh also changed sides, saying, “The BJP is into vindictive politics. They’re attempting to take away the rights of the people of West Bengal by using central agencies. I urge all politicians to support CM Mamata Banerjee for public welfare.”

State education minister Bratyo Basu, who was present on the occasion, said: “Tanmoy did not like the BJP’s ways, so he joined us (TMC) inspired by Mamata Banerjee.”

The BJP camp, however, is uneasy about the development and party leadership in the area has been asked to respond over why the switch happened.

Ghosh had switched over to the BJP from the TMC in March, days ahead of the Assembly election. Earlier, he was the TMC youth president of Bishnupur town in Bankura district and also a councillor of the local civic body.

Ghosh is from the Bishnupur Assembly segment, which is under BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s constituency.

He said: “You have joined to save your property, we know that. But it would have been better had you resigned from MLA position and then joined the party.”

(With PTI inputs)

first published:August 30, 2021, 17:41 IST