Another Senior TMC Leader, Arindam Bhattacharya, Jumps Ship to BJP Ahead of Bengal Assembly Polls

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress legislator from the Shantipur Assembly constituency in Nadia district, Arindam Bhattacharya, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

He joined the saffron brigade at the party's headquarters in Delhi after holding a meeting with BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"Our dream is to create 'Aatmanirbhar' West Bengal and 'Aatmanirbhar' India, which is also the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have joined the BJP responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi," Bhattacharya said.

He added that the young generation in Bengal is not happy, as there are no job opportunities in the state.

"The youth got assurance from the Trinamool Congress government, but they didn't get anything. There is no vision, no future planning, no industrialisation drive in Bengal. The Trinamool government came to power with big expectations, but see the current situation. Nothing is happening in the state," he said.