Another Setback for Congress in Andhra as Kotla Family Joins TDP

Former union minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy along with his wife Kotla Sujathamma on Saturday joined the Telugu Desam Party in presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.The Kotla family joined the TDP in a public meeting here at Kodumuru.A three-time MP and the former union minister for railways under the UPA II tenure, Surya Prakash Reddy, is expected to sever ties with the Congress, ending its six decades of family association with the national party.In one of his first statement after joining TDP, Surya Prakash Reddy said, "Kurnool district is facing a severe water problem on the irrigation front and the Chief Minister promised to resolve it. Naidu has been implementing many schemes for the welfare of the farmers."He is expected to be fielded to the Lok Sabha from Kurnool constituency that he previously represented twice."All honest people are joining the TDP...," Naidu remarked.Sujathamma is a former MLA from Dhone Assembly Constituency in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.The Kotla family's decision comes as another major setback for the Congress after former Union minister Kishore Chandra Deo resigned from the primary membership of the party a month ago.At least four states Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim are scheduled to head for assembly elections in April-May, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.