Another Standoff? Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar May Change Budget Speech Ratified by Mamata's Cabinet
Governor Dhankhar said the draft of his speech was made available to him after being approved by the state Cabinet and if he decides to make any addition or change, he would do it in a formal manner.
File photos of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to make some changes in the draft of his speech ratified by the state Cabinet which he will deliver at the beginning of the Budget Session on February 7.
Dhankhar said the draft of his speech was made available to him after being approved by the state Cabinet and if he decides to make any addition or change, he would do it in a formal manner.
Stating that the government, led by Mamata Banerjee, needed to be accommodative of others’ opinions, Dhankhar said, “There should not be any confrontation if there are different points of views.”
“Here, we need to keep one thing in mind and that is the rule of law, the Indian Constitution, welfare of the state and its people,” he added.
A source at the state secretariat said there is a possibility the governor may make some changes (against the ruling Trinamool Congress’ wish) on law and order and educational issues in state universities, colleges and schools.
“The state government has recently softened its stand and sent top bureaucrats and ministers to meet Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan and also approved the use of a helicopter during his visit to Shantiniketan,” the source said.
Ever since he became the governor in July 2019, Dhankhar has had regular tiffs with the state government over law and order, education, legislative and administrative matters. The standoff has only intensified over the last few months.
On several occasions, the governor has been criticised by Trinammol functionaries for crossing his constitutional limits. Even Banerjee has said that he is working like a BJP spokesperson, but without naming him.
Recently, Dhankhar was forced to leave Nazrul Mancha after facing ‘Go Back Slogans’ from students of Calcutta University ahead of the convocation ceremony.
On December 24, 2019, Dhankhar had to leave the premises of Jadavpur University after officials during a “meeting” decided to go ahead with the convocation without him due to ongoing protests against the governor by a section of students and teaching staff.
