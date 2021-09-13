Another Step Towards Streamlining Caste Equations in MP Before Elections

In yet another step towards streamlining the caste equations ahead of by-polls and all-important Assembly poll in 2023, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has constituted the Samanya Nirdhan Varg Kalyan Ayog.

It is seen as a balancing act by the BJP government which had recently announced to introduce 27% OBC quota in various exams and the government recruitment.

This was done amid growing attack from the Kamal Nath-led Congress party which was calling the Shivraj government anti-OBCs. A final verdict on 27% OBC quota issue is expected to be taken up for final hearing by the High Court on September 20.

The BJP government has not only implemented the 27% OBC quota in the State barring exams and recruitments pending with the HC, but also has formed an OBC Welfare Commission appointing Gaurishankar Bisen as the chairperson.

As political analysts believe it was bound to irk upper classes. Perhaps for the reason, a couple of days ago, the State government had issued an order constituting the said commission and appointing Shiv Kumar Chaubey, a Shivraj Singh Chouhan loyalist as the chairman.

Speaking to News18, Chaubey said that amid reservation it’s important to take care of the interests of the general category. “We will be working towards welfare of the general category speedily," said Chaubey. He accused the Congress party of sidelining the commission formed earlier for vote bank politics.

In 2008, Samanya Nirdhan Varg Kalyan Ayog was constituted by then BJP government with Babulal Jain as its chairman.

The commission also made several recommendations but eventually these schemes could not materialise. In 2018, the then Kamal Nath government had shelved the commission.

Meanwhile, VD Sharma, the BJP state head in a tweet claimed that the commission was constituted first time in 2008 and through this commission, various welfare schemes and measures are being carried out in the State.

Samanya PIchhda Varg Kalyan Samiti (SAPAKS) party which had galavanised the so-called upper classes against the reservation in 2018 Assembly polls in combination with the OBCs and general categories is not impressed with the General Category Poor Welfare Commission.

“Nothing good will happen for the general category,” national working president of SAPAKS Veena Ghaneklar told News18.com. “It’s nothing but a poll agenda to keep the issue alive," said Ghanekar who said the party plans to field candidates in the upcoming by-polls to highlight caste politics. Members and other functionaries will be appointed slowly so as to make this an optical illusion, she claimed.

The Congress party which had cornered Shivraj government on 27% OBC quota has also slammed this move.

“The government is constituting room-less and rules-less (symbolic) commissions these days to woo voters," PCC chief spokesperson KK Mishra said. “It won’t do any good to the society," claimed Mishra, adding the State government was only trying to divert attention from its failures.

In an affidavit submitted with HC on OBC quota issue, the government referring to the 2011 census data had mentioned that the State is populated with over 50% OBCs. The ruling party is also paying attention to other categories as well.

Recently, the party State-in-charge had convened a meeting of party SC Cell in Bhopal specifying the dalit agenda for the times to come. Additionally, the party is also planning to undertake a ST outreach programme under which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jabalpur to attend an event on September 18.

