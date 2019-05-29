Take the pledge to vote

Another Trinamool Congress MLA, Two Legislators Join BJP Today

The BJP projected the decision of TMC's Muslim MLA to join the party as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash".

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Another Trinamool Congress MLA, Two Legislators Join BJP Today
Trinamool Congress MLA Manirul Islam joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi. TMC's Gadadhar Hazra, Mohd Asif Iqbal and Nimai Das also join BJP (Twitter)
New Delhi: In another blow for the Trinamool Congress, its MLA Monirul Islam Wednesday joined the BJP, the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal after the reverses in the Lok Sabha polls.

Two TMC legislators and over 50 councillors had joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The BJP projected the decision of TMC's Muslim MLA to join the party as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash" (together with all, development for all, trust of all).

Modi gave the slogan in his first address to MP's of BJP-led NDA after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared. He had asked them to win over the trust of minorities with their work.

Several other TMC workers also joined the saffron party here in the presence of BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijaywargiya.
