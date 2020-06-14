Another TRS MLA Tests Positive for Covid-19 on Second Consecutive Day in Telangana

Another legislator of Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has tested positive for Covid-19.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan has been found infected by the virus.

The MLA was unwell for last four days and he, along with his wife, underwent a Covid-19 test on Saturday. The report, which came on Sunday, showed him positive while his wife tested negative.

The MLA has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

He had participated in various programmes in his constituency on Saturday. More than 100 people including TRS leaders and officials had attended the programmes.

After the MLA tested positive, his family members and aides were sent to quarantine.

Goverdhan is the second Telangana MLA to test positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, TRS MLA from Jangaon, Muttireddy Yadgiri Reddy had tested positive.

The MLA, his wife, driver, gunman and cook were found infected by the virus on Friday.

The MLA was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

The legislator had visited the constituency on June 2 to attend Telangana formation day celebrations and again on June 5 to participate in another programme.

Finance Minister Harish Rao on Saturday went into self-quarantine after his personal assistant in his constituency Siddipet tested positive. Though the minister and 17 other of his contacts tested negative, he went into self-quarantine at his house as a precautionary measure.

Siddipet Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Anitha Ramachandran also went into self-quarantine after the persons they met tested positive for Covid-19.