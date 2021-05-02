Anthiyur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Anthiyur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

105. Anthiyur (अंतियुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Karnataka (Chamrajnagar District). Anthiyur is part of 18. Tiruppur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,19,551 eligible electors, of which 1,07,988 were male, 1,11,545 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anthiyur in 2021 is 1033.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,641 eligible electors, of which 1,03,448 were male, 1,04,190 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,683 eligible electors, of which 88,692 were male, 84,989 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anthiyur in 2016 was 74. In 2011, there were 73.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, E.M.R.Raja Alias Rajakrishnan.K.R of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Venkatachalam A G of DMK by a margin of 5,312 votes which was 3.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.21% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramanitharan.S.S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Raaja.N.K.K.P of DMK by a margin of 25,254 votes which was 17.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 105. Anthiyur Assembly segment of Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Anthiyur are: Shanmugavel K S (AIADMK), Pattan G (BSP), Venkatachalam A G (DMK), Gurunathan M (MNM), Saravanan M (NTK), Selvam S R (AMMK), Bakkiyam M (IDMMK), Prathaban A (ASCP), Rajendran K (GPOI), Anbalagan K (IND), Karthikeyan R (IND), Geetha M (IND), Kumarasamy R (IND), Shanmugam K (IND), Senguttuvan M R (IND), Thangavel M (IND), Poornachandran S (IND), Periyasamy T (IND), Muthusamy M (IND), Sheikdavood A M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.69%, while it was 82.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 105. Anthiyur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 250. In 2011 there were 224 polling stations.

EXTENT:

105. Anthiyur constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Gobichettipalyam Taluk (Part) Punjaithoraiyampalayam, Kondayampalayam, Kanakampalayam, Perumugai, Savandapur, Ammapalayam, Mevani, Perundalaiyur, Kugalur, Puthukkarai, NanjaiPuliampatti, Polavakalipalayam, Kadukkampalayam and Chandrapuram villages. Vaniputhur (TP), Kuhalur (TP) and P.Mettupalayam (TP). Bhavani Taluk (Part) Burgur, Komarayanur, Pudur, Chennampatti, Ennamangalam, Sankarapalayam, Anthiyur, Nagalur, Kuppandampalayam, Brammadesam, Pachampalayam, Gettisamudram, Mathur, Vellithiruppur, Vembathi, Moongilpatti, Kilwani and Kuthampoondi villages Anthiyur (TP) and Athani (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Anthiyur is 1265 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Anthiyur is: 11°42’13.0"N 77°33’00.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Anthiyur results.

