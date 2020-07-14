Anti-CAA Protest: UP Congress Minority Cell Chief, NSUI Leader Granted Bail

UP Congress Minority Cell chief Shahanvaj Alam and NSUI’s state vice president Anas Rahman, arrested for committing arson and rioting during the December 2019 anti-CAA protests, were granted bail on Tuesday by a court here.

Additional District Judge DN Singh directed their release on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each along with two sureties with the same amount.

Allowing their separate bail pleas, ADJ Singh ordered them not to indulge in any crime after release. It also directed them to join the investigation.

The court also restrained them from leaving the country without its permission. Alam has been in jail since June 30 and Rahman since July 10.

The two had claimed in their bail pleas that they were falsely implicated in the case as they were not even named in the FIR.

They had also contended that other accused of the case, including SR Darapuri and Sadaf Zafar have already been released on bail.