Anti-CAA Protests in UP: No One Died in Police Firing, UP CM Adityanath Tells Assembly

The Bijnor Superintendent of Police reportedly had accepted that one protester had died in police firing during protests in the state that turned violent in several places. Unofficial estimates peg this number at 20.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | @qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 19, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, while addressing the state Assembly, claimed that none of the anti-CAA protesters had been killed in police firing in the state, adding that casualties occurred in firing by protesters.

The Bijnor Superintendent of Police reportedly had accepted that one protester had died in police firing during protests in the state that turned violent in several places. Unofficial estimates peg this number at 20.

"One has the full right to hold his views, but it should be within the boundaries of the Constitution," said Adityanath in the Assembly. "If someone tries to disturb the peace by hiding behind the tricolour, they won’t be spared. Opposition parties today are supporting rioters instead of talking about farmers, women's safety and other issues. The opposition parties are simply not interested in the welfare of the people of the state."

"People who had opened fire at Ram 'bhakts' in Ayodhya and polluted the city, today they are asking us questions on the action against rioters," he said.

Adityanath said the government has clarified that it will support any protest that is democratic, "but if someone wants to play with the law or attack people or resort to arson, then he will be made to understand in the language they understand", he said.

Criticising opposition parties, Aditaynath said that the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and other outfits banded together on December 19 last year as they did not trust the Constitution. The state had witnessed massive protests in several cities on December 19.

