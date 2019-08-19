Take the pledge to vote

'Anti Dalit-Backward Face' of RSS-BJP Exposed: Congress Attacks Govt Over Bhagwat's Reservation Remarks

Congress' attack came a day after Mohan Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

PTI

August 19, 2019
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday cited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat'sremarks on reservation to allege that the "anti Dalit-backward face" of the RSS-BJP has been exposed.

The attack by the opposition party came a day after Mohan Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

"Attack on the rights of the poor, trampling on constitutional rights,

snatching the rights of Dalits-backwards. This is the real BJP agenda," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"The anti Dalit-backward face of the RSS-BJP has been exposed. The conspiracy to end reservation for the poor and the policy of changing the Constitution have been uncovered," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

