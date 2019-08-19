'Anti Dalit-Backward Face' of RSS-BJP Exposed: Congress Attacks Govt Over Bhagwat's Reservation Remarks
Congress' attack came a day after Mohan Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday cited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat'sremarks on reservation to allege that the "anti Dalit-backward face" of the RSS-BJP has been exposed.
The attack by the opposition party came a day after Mohan Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.
"Attack on the rights of the poor, trampling on constitutional rights,
snatching the rights of Dalits-backwards. This is the real BJP agenda," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
"The anti Dalit-backward face of the RSS-BJP has been exposed. The conspiracy to end reservation for the poor and the policy of changing the Constitution have been uncovered," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Trolls Targeting Her Sindhi-Peshawari Lineage
- Filmmaker Shonali Bose Worried That She is Not Able to Reach Out to Zaira Wasim
- Couldn't Have Dreamt the Blessings God Showered on Me: Kohli
- BCCI Informs Indian High Commission in Antigua About Hoax Terror Threat
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead