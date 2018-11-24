Anti-Dalit Elements Conspired to Kill Me Last Year During Saharanpur Violence in UP: Mayawati

In a startling claim, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said that some anti-Dalit elements allegedly conspired to kill her last year during the Sharanpur violence in Uttar Pradesh."We have got to know that some fraud outfits like Bhim Army and 'Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 -Next PM Behan ji', which are against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are going to our Dalit supporters and collecting funds for their interests and asking them to take part in rallies in order to make me the next Prime Minister," Mayawati told ANI."They are even spreading hatred in the minds of Dalit people against the upper castes by speaking against the upper caste people in front of them. They are doing so to stop the upper caste people from joining the BSP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added."As part of this, anti-Dalit elements had even conspired to kill me. Their plan was not fulfilled due to our resourcefulness. I was forced to resign from my Rajya Sabha post as I was not allowed to raise this issue in the Parliament," she added.Mayawati urged her supporters to not get influenced by such political organisations and waste their vote for their candidates.Recently, the Bhim Army had held a ‘Bahujan Samaj Banao’ rally in Bijnor and had batted for Dalit-Muslim unity citing the importance of social engineering formula that was once the base of Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.