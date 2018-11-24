English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anti-Dalit Elements Conspired to Kill Me Last Year During Saharanpur Violence in UP: Mayawati
Fraud outfits like Bhim Army and 'Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 -Next PM Behan ji', which are against the Bahujan Samaj Party are collecting funds for their interests, says Mayawati.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: In a startling claim, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said that some anti-Dalit elements allegedly conspired to kill her last year during the Sharanpur violence in Uttar Pradesh.
"We have got to know that some fraud outfits like Bhim Army and 'Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 -Next PM Behan ji', which are against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are going to our Dalit supporters and collecting funds for their interests and asking them to take part in rallies in order to make me the next Prime Minister," Mayawati told ANI.
"They are even spreading hatred in the minds of Dalit people against the upper castes by speaking against the upper caste people in front of them. They are doing so to stop the upper caste people from joining the BSP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.
"As part of this, anti-Dalit elements had even conspired to kill me. Their plan was not fulfilled due to our resourcefulness. I was forced to resign from my Rajya Sabha post as I was not allowed to raise this issue in the Parliament," she added.
Mayawati urged her supporters to not get influenced by such political organisations and waste their vote for their candidates.
Recently, the Bhim Army had held a ‘Bahujan Samaj Banao’ rally in Bijnor and had batted for Dalit-Muslim unity citing the importance of social engineering formula that was once the base of Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.
"We have got to know that some fraud outfits like Bhim Army and 'Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 -Next PM Behan ji', which are against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are going to our Dalit supporters and collecting funds for their interests and asking them to take part in rallies in order to make me the next Prime Minister," Mayawati told ANI.
"They are even spreading hatred in the minds of Dalit people against the upper castes by speaking against the upper caste people in front of them. They are doing so to stop the upper caste people from joining the BSP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.
"As part of this, anti-Dalit elements had even conspired to kill me. Their plan was not fulfilled due to our resourcefulness. I was forced to resign from my Rajya Sabha post as I was not allowed to raise this issue in the Parliament," she added.
Mayawati urged her supporters to not get influenced by such political organisations and waste their vote for their candidates.
Recently, the Bhim Army had held a ‘Bahujan Samaj Banao’ rally in Bijnor and had batted for Dalit-Muslim unity citing the importance of social engineering formula that was once the base of Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Josh Brolin Reveals Thanos was 'Totally Satisfied' After the Snap in Infinity War
- 3 Looks by RJ Kareena Kapoor Khan You Should Bookmark Right Away
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video
- Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting