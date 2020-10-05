'Anti-Dalit Face of BJP Revealed': Congress Slams UP Govt's Claims of Conspiracy in Hathras Rape Case

The Congress has condemned the claims of the Yogi Adityanath government alleging conspiracy in the Hathras gang rape case and said the anti-Dalit face of the BJP has been revealed as no leader from the party visited the victim’s family even as BJP leaders had visited the four accused in jail and spoken in favour of the accused hailing from the upper caste.

Speaking to News18 on the issue in Barabanki, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia said, “The conspiracy theory claimed by the BJP in Hathras incident is a joke. The government officers are not ready to believe that the victim was raped. The medical examination of the victim was done after 12 days and her family was accused.

“Now when the BJP is on the back foot, they are making new stories and this reveals their anti-Dalit face. The BJP is a party of ‘Manuvadi’ people. They claim ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ but they act against Dalits. RSS and BJP leaders have even spoken for ending reservation. The Hathras incident rocked the entire country, the body of the victim was burnt at midnight and this has caused pain to all the people of the nation.”

Further attacking the BJP government, Punia said: “Our leaders went to meet the family of the victim, but the BJP leaders didn’t get time to go and meet the family. The upper caste people are holding panchayat in favour of the accused and the BJP MP and local chairman go to meet them instead. They have governments both in Centre and state but no big BJP leader has gone to meet the victim’s family. The family has been asking for security and have said they are under constant threat from upper caste people, but their request of permanent security is not being entertained.”

The state government has alleged that the issue has received funding from Islamic countries. “Where were the agencies sleeping till now? This should be investigated and brought to light. The Yogi government wants to deprive the aggrieved family of justice. The opposition leaders who are speaking for justice for the victim have been lathi-charged. Yogi-ji is becoming General Dyer to hide his incompetence and failure,” he said.

The opposition has been attacking the Adityanath government over alleged inaction in the gang-rape case. The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have demanded Yogi Adityanth's resignation, while others have condemned the treatment meted out to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi by the police on Thursday when they were trying to travel to Hathras to meet the victim's family.

Amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang rape and murder, Yogi Adityanath had said the state government was committed to the safety of women and will ensure the strictest punishment is meted out to the four accused.