Anti-defection Law is Being 'Killed' in Goa Assembly, Says Former Deputy CM Vijai Sardesai
Sardesai, who was deputy chief minister, and two other ministers of his party were dropped from the Goa cabinet recently when ten Congress MLAs joined the BJP.
File photo of former Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.
Panaji: Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said in the Goa Assembly on Wednesday that the anti-defection law was being "killed" in the House.
"Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution (which contains provisions related to the anti-defection law) is being killed in this very House," he said, speaking on the motion to thank the governor for her address.
"One fine day, if the Supreme Court takes suo moto (on its own) cognizance of this (Congress MLAs merging their group with the BJP), then these ten people will be out of their political career," he said.
These legislators' act was tantamount to taking "voluntary retirement" from politics as they would surely be defeated in the next election, he claimed.
The BJP government would tell some lies to party cadres to justify induction of Congress MLAs but "lies are not accepted in Goa", he said.
