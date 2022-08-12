Anti-India Outfits Like PFI Were Bridge Between Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar for Tie-up: Bihar BJP Chief

In a startling revelation about what actually triggered the break-up of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal, the saffron party’s state president, claimed that extremist outfits such as PFI and SDPI acted as a bridge between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his new deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking to News18.com, Jaiswal claimed that the actual precursor to what triggered break-up was the Bihar Police busting a terror module with their links with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Bihar Police had arrested two accused for indulging in anti-India activities from Patna.

“The actual trigger of these events was in July when PFI was caught allegedly working with terror modules and accused of that module were handed over to NIA,” claimed Jaiswal.

He added: “These PFI and SDPI people made a bridge between Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar because their votes are with Tejashwi and the officers who were patronising PFI are with Nitish Kumar.”

The party is expected to rake this issue among the voters to “expose” the RJD and JD(U) alliance.

Aggressive campaigning by top BJP leaders

Wounded by the betrayal of Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar yet again, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to go aggressive in Bihar against the Rashtriya Janata Dal and JD(U) government.

The saffron party has already started making a strategy to defeat the JD(U) and RJD gathbandhan. Senior party leaders, including Union ministers and those who had been ministers in the state government, will participate in dharnas across the state and attack both the parties for being “opportunist and corrupt”.

The party has, in fact, asked the leaders who had been ministers to remain active in their constituencies and also target the constituencies of the top leaders of the opposition and hold meeting with various dominant groups.

The party has organised district-wise dharnas in the state on Friday. On August 13, similar dharnas will be held block-wise and on August 16 and 17, every panchayat will be covered by the leaders and meetings will be held to “expose the fraud government, reminding of the corruption-riddled era of RJD”.

Senior leaders in the party informed that these meetings will be broadcast through social media. “Before August 20, we will ensure that every booth worker will be covered via these meetings in the state. The meetings are aimed at finishing off JD(U) and RJD in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly elections,” stated a senior leader of the party in the state.

The preparation

The BJP claims that it is ready for elections and is “not the BJP of 2015” anymore.

The party has already done its homework in 63,000 booths. Every booth has BJP workers to ensure a comfortable victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The leaders claim that not only will the BJP win the 2025 assembly elections for the first time on its own, it will win with two-thirds majority.

“We are not the BJP of 2015. We have had guidance of former party president Amit Shah and current president JP Nadda. BJP workers are present in every booth and every year, they meet nine times. We finished our booth-level meetings on April 6, 2020. We are well prepared and that is what haunted Nitish Kumar,” said Jaiswal.

The strategy

The party has decided to ‘gherao’ the new government, especially deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in the Vidhan Sabha on his promise in the first cabinet meeting that people will be given 10 lakh jobs.

Jaiswal said Yadav also promised that once he comes to power, he will give contractual workers the same salary that government teachers are getting and contractual teachers will be made permanent.

“We too had promised 10 lakh jobs in our manifesto and had been working towards the goal. We have brought in investments through big companies. More than 40 big industries have arrived in the state,” he said, counting the achievements and contribution of BJP ministers in the previous government.

When asked about Tejashwi Yadav claiming he made the promise if he became the CM and is saying that he had a chat with Nitish Kumar on the issue, Jaiswal said people are not fools and they can see through Yadav’s claims.

“He got support earlier because people thought he was young and dynamic, he would give them 10 lakh jobs. Those who have voted for him in 2020 have run away from him,” said the BJP state chief and party’s MP in Lok Sabha.

On the party’s strategy to exact revenge for the betrayal by the CM, Jaiswal said, “I am thankful to Nitish Kumar. He has always betrayed us. Whenever we asked him about law and order situation, he was angry with us. When we told him that liquor is sold in every block of Bihar, he became angry with us. When we said sand and liquor mafia are RJD men, he was angry with us. We were unable to convince him then. Now, we have a chance to hold him accountable.” ​

