News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Politics»Anti-national Powers Backing Farmers Protesting Against Farm Laws, Says BJP MP
1-MIN READ

Anti-national Powers Backing Farmers Protesting Against Farm Laws, Says BJP MP

File photo of farmers protest. (Image: PTI)

File photo of farmers protest. (Image: PTI)

The Ballia MP also accused farmers of not having faith in the judiciary and the executive.

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast in Ballia on Sunday said anti-national powers are backing the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws and their agitation does not represent the entire farming community of the country. The Ballia MP also accused farmers of not having faith in the judiciary and the executive.

"Some anti-national powers are active behind the farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws. The protesting farmers do not have faith in the judiciary and the executive," he told reporters.

"The protest against the farm laws by farmers is a rehearsal for the West Bengal assembly elections. This agitation does not represent farmers of the entire country," he added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...