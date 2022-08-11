Anubrata Mondal Arrested LIVE Updates: TMC Leader Refused to Open Lock, Sign Arrest Memo Until Warning by Cops; Taken For Checkup

Live now
Anubrata Mondal Arrested LIVE Updates: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a cattle smuggling case after failing to appear for questioning twice in three days. The team of CBI officials escorted by a huge contingent of central armed forces personnel on Thursday morning reached the Bolpur residence of the Trinamool Congress strongman. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president’s house early on Thursday, he said. “We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam,” the official told PTI. Mondal was taken to a hospital for medical check-up, he said. The TMC leader had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health.
Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubroto Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch. Partha Chaterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee. https://t.co/fNRKSwV4fh
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 11, 2022
The CBI is taking Anubrata Mondal to Durgapur ESI Hospital for a medical check-up, sources said.
Arrested by the CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case, Anubrata Mondal is a close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee. Locals say nothing can happen in Birbhum without his nod. READ MORE
According to sources, Anubrata Mondal had locked himself on the second floor of his house. He had locked the room from inside and refused to sign the arrest memo. After being told that the para military forces will break open the door, he came out, sources told CNN-News18.
After the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president ignored ten consecutive summons from the CBI, the central agency top brass decided not to wait anymore and instead reached his residence on Thursday morning. A team of CBI officials led by the agency’s superintendent (anti- corruption branch), Rajeev Mishra, along with the team of central armed forces personnel had reached Bolpur late Wednesday night.
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a cattle smuggling case after failing to appear for questioning twice in three days.
With this arrest, two prominent TMC leaders in West Bengal have been arrested by central agencies. Earlier, Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee had been arrested by the ED in a teacher recruitment scheme scam to the tune of crores. READ MORE
The central agency is investigating the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.
After the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district president ignored ten consecutive summons from the CBI, the central agency top brass decided not to wait anymore and instead reached his residence on Thursday morning. A team of CBI officials led by the agency’s superintendent (anti- corruption branch), Rajeev Mishra, along with the team of central armed forces personnel had reached Bolpur late Wednesday night.
Around 9.50 a.m., the team of CBI and central armed personnel reached Mandal’s residence. First the central armed forces cordoned the entire residential building from all points. Thereafter the CBI officials got divided into two teams. One team entered the residence from the main front gate, while the other entered through the other gate at the back side of the building.
“The decision to reach his doorsteps was taken on Wednesday evening only, after we became definite how desperate Mandal is to avoid the summons for which he even got a bed-rest advice by pressurising a doctor of the Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital. We even talked to the doctor concerned and he also said that he was forced to give the bed-rest advice in plain paper both from his higher authorities as well as Mandal. So, before he could adopt any further method to duck interrogation, we decided to reach his house,” a CBI official said.
Till the latest information available, the CBI sleuths were questing Mandal within his residence only and it is to be seen now whether the central agency sleuths will ultimately arrest him or remain satisfied by questioning him at his residence.
After entering the residence, the CBI first asked the private security personnel posted there to move out of the building and also directed the central armed forces personnel not to allow anyone to enter. The CBI officers have also seized all the mobile phones from everyone present at the building while the raid was conducted.
It is learnt that the CBI team is also carrying a court order with them that empowers them to conduct search operations at Mandal’s residence.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here