Anupshahr Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Sanjay Kumar Sharma of BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Anupshahr seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sanjay Kumar Sharma (BJP), Bhupendra Singh (IND), K.K. Sharma (NCP), Satendera Singh (IND), Rameshvar (BSP), Gajendra Singh (INC), Rashmi (SHS), Anita (VIP), Harendra Singh (AAP), Sakir (ASPKR), Hukam Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.9%, which is -1.69% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjay of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.67 Anupshahr (अनूपशहर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh. Anupshahr is part of Bulandshahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 379377 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,063 were male and 1,77,304 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anupshahr in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,09,687 eligible electors, of which 1,95,373 were male,1,65,971 female and 43 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,28,833 eligible electors, of which 1,80,320 were male, 1,48,500 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anupshahr in 2017 was 140. In 2012, there were 986 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjay of BJP won in this seat defeating Gajendra Singh of BSP by a margin of 60,314 which was 26.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gajendra Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Syed Himayat Ali of SP by a margin of 3,501 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 26.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 67 Anupshahr Assembly segment of the 14. Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bhola Singh of BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat defeating Yogesh Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.59%, while it was 59.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Anupshahr went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.67 Anupshahr Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 378. In 2012, there were 338 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.67 Anupshahr comprises of the following areas of Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 1 Fatehpur, 2 Serora, 4 Paharpur, 5 Shikoi, 8 Parli, 9 Anupshahr Bangar, 10 Salamatpur, 11 Anivas, 12 Malakpur, 14 Birauli of 2 Anupshahar KC, Panchayats 1 Jatpura, 2 Sakhne, 3 Navi Nagar, 4 Tetauta Urf Veergaun, 5 Jahangirabad, 7 Bamanpur, 8 Jaser, 9 Khadana, 10 Khanoda, 11 Ahamadnagar Urf Toli, 12 Bhiroli, 13 Ahar, 14 Khalour, 15 Dungra Jat, 16 Jatvai, 17 Badar Khan, 18 Moharsa of 1 Jahangirabad KC, Anup Shahr Municipal Board and Jahangirabad Municipal Board of 4 Anupshahr Tehsil; KC 1 Aurangabad and Aurangabad Nagar Panchayat of Bulandshahr Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Anupshahr constituency, which are: Bulandshahr, Syana, Gunnaur, Debai, Shikarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Anupshahr is approximately 538 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Anupshahr is: 28°27’39.6"N 77°59’11.8"E.

