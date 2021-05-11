Anurag Thakur Helps Two Distress Families After Receiving SOS Call from Saudi Arabia in Midnight

Most of the political leaders from several parties are getting distress calls and messages from people for help amid prevailing worrisome situation due to Covid-19. One such midnight SOS call was received by Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur at his official residence in Delhi. Thakur was clearing up some official files when his landline number started ringing at 12.30am. Due to coronavirus restrictions, his staff was working from home and even telephone operator was not there in the night. Hence, the luck was on the side of the caller, who had made a distress call. The minister himself picked up the phone and this brought a sigh of relief for the caller from Saudi Arabia and other two families in Karnataka’s Mangalore.

The caller named Prahlad Joshi from Dammam, a city in Saudi Arabia was himself shocked as he didn’t expect that minister himself will pick up the call. Explaining his entire problem in one go, he told Thakur that his family residing in Mangalore is in dire need of medical oxygen concentrator which are not available in Karnataka city and has sent six oxygen concentrators from Saudi Arabia through a flight along with a person named Irfan. Since individuals are not allowed to carry the oxygen concentrators, Irfan has got stuck at the airport.

Joshi informed Thakur that Irfan has not eaten anything due to Ramzan and is not ready to take anything at the airport as well.

The minister immediately swing into action and called up Customs Commissioner in Mangalore to trace Imran, who brought oxygen concentrators from Saudi Arabia. In just seven minutes, the custom officials traced Irfan. All clearances and screening were done on urgent basis and Irfan was asked to go with oxygen concentrators.

Indeed, it was seen as a Eid gift by Thakur to both the families as they were saved from falling into a trap of the system. One Prahlad Joshi, whose family needed oxygen concentrators and another Irfan who was doing a great job by helping Joshi’s family at the time of need. Both families have thanked and blessed Anurag Thakur for helping them at the time of need amid Covid-19 pandemic.

