Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अनुशक्ती नगर): Nawab Malik of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Anushakti Nagar (अनुशक्ती नगर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Nawab Malik
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
172. Anushakti Nagar (अनुशक्ती नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,50,135 eligible electors, of which 1,35,705 were male, 1,14,428 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

Anushakti Nagar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMKP
--
--
Ravi Charan Singh
NCP
--
--
Nawab Malik
SVPP
--
--
Mahesh Appa Sawant
AIMIM
--
--
Shahnawaz Sarfaraz H. Shaikh
IND
--
--
Vidhyadhar Yashwant Gherade
IND
--
--
Yasmin Hafizullah Shaikh
IND
--
--
Yasin Ismail Sayed
ABHS
--
--
Madhukar Maruti Kodag
IND
--
--
Arif Kalim Usmani
IND
--
--
Abdul Gaffar S/o Farhad Baig
SS
--
--
Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate
IND
--
--
Adv. Mahendra Bhingardive
MNS
--
--
Adv. Vijay Suresh Raorane
IND
--
--
Akbar Hussain Shafi Hussain
BSP
--
--
Agarwal Jayaprakash Babulal
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,89,188 eligible electors, of which 1,59,569 were male, 1,59,569 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,38,900.

Anushakti Nagar has an elector sex ratio of 843.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1007 votes which was 0.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 29.54% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Nawab Malik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6825 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 35.32% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 172. Anushakti Nagar Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.78%, while it was 46.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 8.33%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 172. Anushakti Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 283.

Extent: 172. Anushakti Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2080 (Part) - E.B. No. 60 to 111, 124 to 178, 180 to 594, 800 to 804, 806 , 807, 1049 to 1057, 1190 to 1199, 1214 to 1224, 1227, 1229, 1231, 3301 & 3302.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Anushakti Nagar is: 19.0259 72.9208.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Anushakti Nagar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
