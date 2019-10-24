Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अनुशक्ती नगर): Nawab Malik of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

172. Anushakti Nagar (अनुशक्ती नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,50,135 eligible electors, of which 1,35,705 were male, 1,14,428 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMKP -- -- Ravi Charan Singh NCP -- -- Nawab Malik LEADING SVPP -- -- Mahesh Appa Sawant AIMIM -- -- Shahnawaz Sarfaraz H. Shaikh IND -- -- Vidhyadhar Yashwant Gherade IND -- -- Yasmin Hafizullah Shaikh IND -- -- Yasin Ismail Sayed ABHS -- -- Madhukar Maruti Kodag IND -- -- Arif Kalim Usmani IND -- -- Abdul Gaffar S/o Farhad Baig SS -- -- Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate IND -- -- Adv. Mahendra Bhingardive MNS -- -- Adv. Vijay Suresh Raorane IND -- -- Akbar Hussain Shafi Hussain BSP -- -- Agarwal Jayaprakash Babulal NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,89,188 eligible electors, of which 1,59,569 were male, 1,59,569 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 78 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,38,900.

Anushakti Nagar has an elector sex ratio of 843.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1007 votes which was 0.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 29.54% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Nawab Malik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6825 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 35.32% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 172. Anushakti Nagar Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.78%, while it was 46.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 8.33%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 172. Anushakti Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 283.

Extent: 172. Anushakti Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2080 (Part) - E.B. No. 60 to 111, 124 to 178, 180 to 594, 800 to 804, 806 , 807, 1049 to 1057, 1190 to 1199, 1214 to 1224, 1227, 1229, 1231, 3301 & 3302.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Anushakti Nagar is: 19.0259 72.9208.

