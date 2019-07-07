'Any Chances of Action?' Priyanka Gandhi Wants to Know the Fate of Vijayvargiya's Son
Priyanka Gandhi's reaction came after security men accompanying BJP MP and scheduled castes commission chairman Ram Shankar Katheria on Saturday opened fire in the air and allegedly thrashed employees at a toll post here.
File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday claimed some BJP leaders were "drunk on power" as they thrash government employees for doing their duty and asked if any action will be taken against them.
Taking to Twitter, she said while one thrashes a government employee using a cricket bat and another fires and uses lathis to hit a toll employee.
"BJP leaders were supposed to serve the people of the country after winning elections, but they are instead thrashing employees," Priyanka Gandhi said.
"Drunk on power some leader uses a bat to beat up an employee, while another resorts to firing and uses lathis against a toll employee for demanding toll fee. Are there any chances of strict action against these people," she tweeted in Hindi.
The Congress general secretary was referring to the incident on June 26 when BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash was arrested in Indore for allegedly assaulting a municipal corporation official with a bat.
