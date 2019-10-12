Anyone Can Die Anywhere in UP, Says Akhilesh Yadav After Man Killed in Jhansi Encounter

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh was so grim that anyone could get killed anywhere in the state. He was referring to the alleged police encounter of a youth in Jhansi.

Yadav, who was speaking to the media at Lohia Park in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar on the ocassion of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's death anniversary, said,"The country can progress only on the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Anyone can get killed anywhere in Uttar Pradesh; if not by the police then surely by the criminals.”

The former chief minister took a dig at the state BJP government, saying that CM Yogi Adityanath had been fasting for eight days, while there was serious violence at the jail in Gorakhpur, his constituency, for eight hours.

He further said, "The role of police in the encounter of Pushpendra Yadav in Jhansi is dubious. Police should reveal the facts and accept that Pushpendra was first murdered and then the encounter was staged."

Uttar Pradesh police had said that the death of Pushpendra Yadav, a youth, was an encounter, however, Akhilesh Yadav has time and again suspected the role of the police.

"Police should also explain where exactly Pushpendra was killed and how come there was blood on the backseat of the car,” he added.

The government has also failed on other fronts as inflation is sky rocketing and common people are forced to suffer, he alleged.

The SP chief earlier visited the family members of Pushpendra Yadav in Jhansi, and on the occasion warned the state government and police officers that if his party wins the 2022 Assembly elections, the case will be investigated again.

"The Jhansi police is trying to show its strength by killing Pushpendra. The matter requires judicial enquiry. This is not an encounter, it's police lynching," Yadav had said at a press conference while at a stopover in Jhansi.

He expressed concern over the fate of Pushpendra's widow. "We will take to the roads to ensure justice for Pushpendra Yadav. The attitude of the government in this entire case is wrong," he said.

"Entire Jhansi knows what the truth is in this case. An injustice has been done with the family of Pushpendra Yadav,” the SP chief had said.

According to the Jhansi Police, SHO Dharmendra Singh Chauhan on September 29 had seized a truck belonging to Pushpendra Yadav in an illegal mining case. On the night of October 5, Chauhan, who was returning to Jhansi from Kanpur in his private car, received a call from Pushpendra Yadav regarding his seized truck. Chauhan then reached the Bamrauli intersection to meet him where he was allegedly shot at as soon as he rolled down his window pane.

Shivangi, Pushpendra Yadav’s widow, rubbished the encounter theory and claimed that Chauhan had killed her husband after the latter threatened to make public a telephonic conversation where the police officer is allegedly heard asking him for a bribe.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jhansi Police released a record of crimes attributed to Pushpendra including abetment, enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman and criminal intimidation. Police also claimed that his truck was fined twice in 2018 for illegal mining with the latest ‘challan’ as recent as September 29.

