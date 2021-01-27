Anyone from BJP Will Defeat Mamata by 50,000 Votes in Nandigram, Says TMC Turncoat Suvendu Adhikari

Exuding confidence over his influence in his MLA seat Nandigram, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that whoever will contest from the BJP against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will win by a massive margin of over 50,000 votes.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Banerjee’s former confidante-turned-bete noire, Adhikary said, “Nandigram is under my grips and I have a massive influence there. Every village there is connected with me, not for one or two days, but since 2003,” he said.

Lashing out at the Banerjee’s “organizational flaws”, the Nandigram strongman said that TMC MLAs and MPs are act like mere “lamp posts”, while all the major work “is made to be done by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee”. “Grass root leaders and ministers have been sidelined. There is not a second so hypocritical government in the world. And that I-PAC corporate guy (Prashant Kishore) humiliates the ministers. TMC is now a private limited company and no more a political party” he said.

Further, in a significant announcement, he said that two more prominent faces in West Bengal will join the saffron party during Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming tour in the state.

Adhikary also took on Banerjee over her refusal to deliver a speech after the crowd chanted Jai Shree Ram during event organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary on January 23, calling it an “appeasement tactic” to impress her vote bank. He said that there was “no mistake” at Bose’s event in Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial.

“There was no mistake. I attended the whole program as a visitor and it went on very smoothly with a lot of regard. The West Bengal CM was called upon the stage with due respect. It was a programme organised by the central government's cultural ministry. Banerjee was invited with all due respect and honor. PM Modi even addressed her as a sister.”

ALSO READ | Muslim Votes Mamata's Fixed Deposit, Rest 70% With Us: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Mocking Banerjee, he said, “They (the TMC) are making it as an issue for appeasement. This is being done to appease its 30% vote bank, who are from a particular religion. That 30% votebank is her fixed deposit.”

“Chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is not a cuss word, it is a holy phrase. We chant it very proudly. While accepting it, the CM of Bengal should have delivered her speech as a Bengal citizen and as a citizen of India,” the sitting MLA of Nandigram said.

The Parakram Diwas, which was organised for Bose with pomp, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the iconic Victorial Memorial, Kolkata. Present at the event, Banerjee refused to speak in protest against the crowd that began chanting “Jai Shree Ram”, leading to a controversy.

When the former TMC stalwart was asked if he is the BJP’s face for this year’s assembly elections in West Bengal, he asserted that he joined the saffron party “as a true patriot”. “The decision to pick a Chief Ministerial face is not taken personally, but at a party level,” he said.

“Many parties wanted me to start my own party and have an alliance with them. Thousands of TMC, Congress and CPI workers are joining BJP. Two more important faces will join BJP in Amit Shah’s public rally on January 31,” Adhikari said.

Taking digs at Banerjee, in the context of 2019 United India rally in Kolkata ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Adhikari pointed out the “futility” of her campaign as the BJP emerged second in the general elections, winning 18 seats in West Bengal. The United India rally was addressed by leaders like former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, among other opposition party leaders.

Further, in a significant announcement, he said that two more prominent faces in West Bengal will join the saffron party during Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming tour in the state.

In an interview with CNN-News18's Marya Shakil, Banerjee's former confidante-turned-bete noire, Adhikary said that there was “no mistake” at Bose’s event in Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial. “There was no mistake. I attended the whole program as a visitor and it went on very smoothly with a lot of regard. The West Bengal CM was called upon the stage with due respect. It was a programme organised by the central government's cultural ministry. Banerjee was invited with all due respect and honor. PM Modi even addressed her as a sister.”

Mocking Banerjee, he said, “They (the TMC) are making it as an issue for appeasement. This is being done to appease its 30% vote bank, who are from a particular religion. That 30% votebank is her fixed deposit.”

“Chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is not a cuss word, it is a holy phrase. We chant it very proudly. While accepting it, the CM of Bengal should have delivered her speech as a Bengal citizen and as a citizen of India,” the sitting MLA of Nandigram said.

The Parakram Diwas, which was organised for Bose with pomp, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the iconic Victorial Memorial, Kolkata. Present at the event, Banerjee refused to speak in protest against the crowd that began chanting “Jai Shree Ram”, leading to a controversy.

When the former TMC stalwart was asked if he is the BJP’s face for this year’s assembly elections in West Bengal, he asserted that he joined the saffron party “as a true patriot”. “The decision to pick a Chief Ministerial face is not taken personally, but at a party level,” he said.

“Many parties wanted me to start my own party and have an alliance with them. Thousands of TMC, Congress and CPI workers are joining BJP. Two more important faces will join BJP in Amit Shah’s public rally on January 31,” Adhikari said.

Taking digs at Banerjee, in the context of 2019 United India rally in Kolkata ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Adhikari pointed out the “futility” of her campaign as the BJP emerged second in the general elections, winning 18 seats in West Bengal. The United India rally was addressed by leaders like former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, among other opposition party leaders.

Further, responding to Banerjee’s ‘Bharat Jalao Party’ attack on the BJP, Adhikary said that the statement was “against the Indian Constitution” as the Bharatiya Janata Party is registered with the Election Commission.