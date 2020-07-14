Anyone With a Mass Base is Welcome to Join the BJP: Shekhawat on Sachin Pilot

Union Minister and BJP Rajasthan leader Gajendra Shekhawat said on Tuesday that anyone with a mass base who wants to join the BJP is welcome. He made the comment soon after the Congress sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee Chief of Rajasthan.

Shekhawat said this when asked a specific question by a reporter on the possibility of Pilot joining the saffron bandwagon.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, he threw his weight behind the rebel Congress leaders, questioning Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress party's handling of the situation. Using word play, he alleged, "Sad to see Rajasthan Govt. on auto-pilot because the CM is busy chasing a Pilot."

In a fallout of the crisis in the Congress over the leadership issue in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot was on Tuesday divested of the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and the PCC President. Two other Pilot-loyalist Ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were also removed from the council of ministers.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told the media after a party meeting: "The BJP conspired to destabilise the Congress government elected by the people of Rajasthan", a charge the BJP vehemently denied.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara was appointed the new Pradesh Congress Committee chief, leaving everyone wondering about Pilot's next move.

Meanwhile, a high alert was issued in Gujjar-dominated areas of the desert state to avert any untoward incident. Pilot has strong support in the Gujjar belt in Rajasthan.