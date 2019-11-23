Take the pledge to vote

'Anything Can Happen in Cricket and Politics': BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Ajit Pawar's Surprise Move

Maharashtra will get a stable government under the leadership of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and witness further development, Nitin Gadkari added.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
'Anything Can Happen in Cricket and Politics': BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Ajit Pawar's Surprise Move
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra chief minister for a second term, propped up by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister.

Speaking to the media here, the senior BJP leader, asked for his reaction to the dramatic developments, said, "As I had commented earlier, anything can happen in cricket and politics. Now you would have understood the importance of my statement.

"I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. They will prove the majority in the house in the period given by the governor," Gadkari said.

Maharashtra will get a stable government under the leadership of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and witness further development, he added.

