'Anything Possible in Politics': SBSP's Om Prakash Rajbhar Meets BJP UP Chief Ahead of Assembly Polls

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief and former minister in Yogi Adityanath government Om Prakash Rajbhar is meeting all the parties in the state.

Om Prakash Rajbhar has also met BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh at his residence on Tuesday. Rajbhar was accompanied by BJP leader Dayashankar Singh in a meeting which lasted for about 1 hour.

Reacting to the meeting, OP Rajbhar said, “Although the meeting with the BJP state president was a courtesy meeting, but who is doing what in politics, it should be taken into account from time to time. Two big leaders can also hold a personal meeting. When Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi can meet, when Mayawati and Akhilesh can meet, anything is possible in politics.”

On the question of meeting any Congress leaders, Rajbhar said, “Tea is due with UP ‘Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.”

SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had contested the 2017 UP assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and became a cabinet minister in the BJP government, but later came in the role of rebel and was later shunted out from the government.

Meanwhile, Omprakash Rajbhar has also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and is also in constant touch with the SP chief’s uncle and PSPL Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav. He has also met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He even met Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh recently.

The SBSP Chief said that he is forming a front by bringing all the small parties together under the umbrella of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha for the 2022 state assembly elections in UP. However, experts say that Rajbhar is doing pressure politics and might swing to the side which gives him maximum gains in the elections.

