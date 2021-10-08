'Anything to Say on Targeted Killings in Kashmir?' CM Yogi Slams Owaisi Over 'Muslim Encounter' Remark

Asaduddin Owaisi would be considered a leader if he condemns the targeted killings in Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in an exclusive interview to CNN News18 when asked about AIMIM chief’s attack on Centre and UP government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and statements made on encounters.

During the interview, Adityanath responded to Owaisi’s statement that 35 per cent encounters in Uttar Pradesh were that of Muslims. He said, “If he had condemned what happened in Kashmir and consoled the families of the victims, then the public would have considered him as a leader. Hindus and Sikhs are being targeted in Kashmir and those who are trying to divide Hindus and Sikhs should be given the example of Kashmir.”

#EXCLUSIVE | Uttar Pradesh CM @myogiadityanath @AMISHDEVGAN: If Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM Chief) condemned what's happening in Kashmir & consoled the families of the victims, then the public would have considered him as a leader. pic.twitter.com/dshO4bR2cv— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 8, 2021

He further attacked the leader and added Those who are supporting the Taliban in Kabul are politicizing the Lakhimpur violence case- these faces are similar and the same people are justifying deaths in Kashmir.

In Kashmir, five civilians have been killed in the past week. Chand, a Hindu, and Kaur, a Srinagar-based Sikh, were killed two days after the Resistance Force, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the deaths of three people on Tuesday. A few days ago, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of Srinagar’s most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop on Tuesday evening. Minutes later, a ‘chaat’ vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned down elsewhere in the city. Almost simultaneously, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in Bandipora.

