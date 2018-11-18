'Anytime, Anywhere': Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi to 15-Minute Debate on Rafale

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 15-minute debate on the controversy over Rafale deal with France and the turmoil in the CBI.Speaking to reporters in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur, Gandhi said the PM would not be able to answer his questions.“I challenge Modi ji to come on stage anywhere, anytime and debate on Rafale with me for just 15 minutes. I will talk about Anil Ambani, HAL, French president’s statements and the pricing of the jets. I will say that the Defence Minister said clearly that it’s the Prime Minister who did it. The Prime Minister did not follow procedure. The CBI director was removed at 2am. He will not be able to answer my questions,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.Addressing an election rally earlier on Saturday, Gandhi promised to waive farm loans in Chhattisgarh within 10 days of assuming power in the state and said the money for it would come from "the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani".Stepping up his attack on Modi over demonetisation ahead of the second and final phase of the state polls, Gandhi alleged Modi made honest people suffer in 2016, but spared the rich.He alleged Modi had waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of a few rich people, but not those of the poor farmers."As soon as the Congress forms the government here, Modiji, you count 10 days. The Congress will waive the loans of each farmer in Chhattisgarh within 10 days," Gandhi said.He said BJP leaders had questioned the UPA government about the source of money for loan waiver. "Modiji, the money for loan waiver for Chhattisgarh's farmers will come from the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani...We will take their money and implement the loan waiver," he claimed."Liquor baron Mallya fled the country with Rs 10,000 crore of the banks, while Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fled with Rs 35,000 crore," he alleged.