AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Major Image Turnaround Brings Him Praises from All Ends

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's intial 13 months in his first term as the chief minister have not been a cakewalk or as merry as a first-time CM would expect it to be. The state's financial condition was in shambles to begin with, followed by the Covid-19 outbreak, consequential lockdown and its economic impacts, the burden of hefty promises made during campaigns, the tag of being inexperienced, Vizag gas leak and a rigorous battle with the High Court - these were a few uncontrollable factors that posed as hurdles within the time-frame.

Initially, all that made headlines was the demolition of government hall Praja Vedika, ill-treatment of the former CM, and multiple other incidents, which the according to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was political vendetta and misuse of power.

While the TDP continues to hit out at the state government after two of its leaders were recently arrested under corruption charges, the government, however, rubbished such allegations and gave credit to free and fair investigative agencies that were acting on the powerful and the rich.

Months into the Covid-19 crisis, there has been a major and drastic turnaround in the image of the 47-year-old Chief Minister, who has been lauded by a wide range of might stakeholders hailing from a plethora of industries.

Last month, PETA India praised the CM for launching an online waste exchange platform in the state to save the environment.

Thank you @ysjagan.



We are sure this will help animals too!https://t.co/JUVcS9d4Zz — PETA India (@PetaIndia) June 8, 2020

Alongside, the Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to AP and TS, Andrew Fleming, also applauded Reddy over his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the state. Fleming went ahead to say that the world needed to learn lessons from Andhra Pradesh in terms of battling with Covid-19.

Article documenting Andhra Pradesh success in tackling COVID19.



AP has tested 14,049 per million, mobilised a network of 4.5 lakh volunteers to work with 11,158 village secretaries & pioneered tech to monitor quarantine compliance.



Lessons for the 🌏

https://t.co/0mUUDvB0gG — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) June 25, 2020

Delhi minister Manish Sisodia also took to Facebook to praise the state government for the Nadu-Nedu program, under which all the government educational institutions would be revamped with the best of infrastructure.

World-famous hair stylist, Jawed Habib, also showered praises on the chief minister by not only thanking him for the 'Jagannana Chedodu' scheme but also by asking other states to follow suit. Under this scheme, the AP government will provide financial assistance to tailors and barbers who lost their livelihood due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Tollywood celebrity stylist Harman Kaur put out a video appreciating Reddy for providing assistance to tailors and Nayee Brahmins.

Other states have also reportedly adopted various strategies and schemes of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Reddy also provided a 'progressive and realistic' approach of dealing with the novel coronavirus during multiple video conferences with PM Narendra Modi. He was the first to say that 'we need learn to live with Corona', for which he was initially attacked but later the same was reiteriated by a lot of other leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

During one of the video conferences, Reddy emphasised on destigmatisation of coronavirus and its related aspects. Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vadhan personally called him to praise the 'progressive outlook' he brought with himself.

Apart from strategically dealing with Covid-19 crisis, the chief minister also launched multiple welfare schemes during the pandemic that established him close to his late father and former Andhra CM YS Rajshekhar Reddy, who was also known for his welfare schemes.

According to a popular belief, crisis can either make or break a leader, and the way the AP CM has handled the pandemic has turned things around for him.