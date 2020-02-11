AP CM Jagan Reddy to Meet PM Modi Tomorrow over 'Three-Capital' Issue, Abolition of Legislative Council

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is rushing to New Delhi on Wednesday for a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of ongoing political developments in the state.

According to the CM's Office, the chief minister will fly to New Delhi at 12.45pm soon after the state Cabinet meeting and hold a meeting with the Prime Minister from 4.10pm to 6pm.

"We have been trying for the PM's appointment for some time now and suddenly we were informed today about the meeting on Wednesday," sources in the CMO said.

The "three capitals" issue apart, the abolition of the state Legislative Council will be top on Reddy's agenda for his discussion with Modi, the sources said.

The chief minister's idea of having three capitals for the state has kicked up a political storm in the southern state and also triggered an agitation by farmers of the current capital region Amaravati, who have been staunchly opposing the relocation of the capital.

With the Legislative Council, where the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is in a majority, blocking the relevant Bill for having three capitals, the YSR Congress government passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking abolition of the Upper House of the state Legislature.

Since the Centre has to enact an enabling legislation in Parliament for abolition of the Council, the chief minister is said to be keen on taking up the issue with the prime minister for "expeditious action".

Reddy is also expected to explain to Modi his government's plans to "decentralise the administration" as such, particularly moving the seat of power the state Secretariat to port city Visakhapatnam.

The Centre's help and support hold the key for the chief minister's plans to fructify, more so with regard to the shifting of the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool, in accordance with a 1950s agreement.

These apart, the usual subjects like special category status to AP, expeditious release of funds for the Polavaram multipurpose project and the revenue deficit grant and other Central funds for the cash-starved state will be on the chief minister's agenda, the sources added.

