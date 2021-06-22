AP Gives Rs 4,340 crore Directly to Over 23 lakh Women from Weaker Sections Under YSR Cheyuta Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the second tranche of YSR Cheyutha crediting Rs 4,339.39 crore into the accounts of 23,14,342 women beneficiaries.

YSR Cheyutha will provide financial assistance of Rs 18,750 per annum to women of SC, ST, BC and minorities in the age group of 45 to 60 and the scheme will directly benefit around 23 lakh women from weaker sections to support their families financially.

The State government has spent Rs 8,943 crore on this scheme in the last two years, benefiting women by all means.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with multinational companies such as Amul, Allana, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance, and several banks to support the women entrepreneurs to establish grocery stores, dairy farms and other businesses.

He also stated that through this scheme, around 78,000 women have started grocery stores, where the goods will be supplied below the market rate to help them earn an additional profit of around Rs 10,000. Similarly, 1.19 lakh women have opted for the dairy sector and getting an additional income of Rs 5 to Rs 15 on each litre of milk supplied to Amul and also, around 70,000 women have shown interest in rearing sheep and goat units to increase their family income.

The CM said that in the first year, the State government had provided financial assistance of Rs 1,510 crore for beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha through banks.

Jagan said if any eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme, she can apply at the village secretariat concerned and their applications will be verified immediately and the benefits will be provided. In this regard, the government had set up YSR Cheyutha Call Centre 0866-2468899, 9392917899 to connect the beneficiaries with corporate companies and banks.

Reddy stated that about six lakh widows, single and specially-abled women in the said age group, who are already receiving monthly social pensions, are also entitled to the scheme.

He added that there are no restrictions on the utilisation of the amount, where the beneficiary can use the amount as per her wish.

The CM said that the government gives priority to women welfare. The Chief Minister stated that the government had made laws to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in all nominated posts and nominated works, which has never happened before in any State. In the State cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister roles are being led by women and even brought Disha Bill which is yet to be approved by the Centre. Special Disha police stations have been set up in each district to crack down on crime against women and public prosecutors are also appointed to oversee Disha cases in each district.

Reacting to the recent gang-rape incident, the Chief Minister said, “The unfortunate incident that took place overnight at Prakasam Barrage has enraged me and such incidents should not have happened. The government and the police department should do everything they can to prevent such incidents from repeating. I strongly believe that true freedom is achieved only when women can walk freely in the middle of the night without fear. As your protector, I will work hard to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."

