AP Govt to Create 4,035 Jobs, Announces Slew of Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to create and fill 4,035 new jobs in the medical, health and family welfare department in the State.

The Cabinet on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, decided to create 1,285 departmental posts, 560 pharmacists in YSR Urban clinics and 2,190 additional posts including teaching faculty, staff nurses and paramedical staff under the Director of Medical Education.

It has also approved to allot 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada in Vishakhapatnam for setting up a 200 MV data centre park, business park, skill university and recreation centre, with an estimated investment of Rs 14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs.

The Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatramaiah said that the State government had an aim of filling 41,000 vacancies in the medical health department and had already filled 26,917 posts in the last two and half years and the remaining posts will be filled soon.

The Cabinet has also approved to scrap the Cinematography Act 1965 and allowed online ticket platforms managed by AP State Film, Television & Theater Development Corporation for issuing of cinema tickets, he said.

The Minister said the Cabinet has also authorised the BC Welfare Minister to place a resolution in the State Assembly to request the Government of India to take up caste census of backward classes while conducting the general census of 2021.

The Minister said the Cabinet has decided to implement the Amma Vodi Scheme in June 2022 instead of January 2022 and added that there is a condition that the students must have 75 per cent of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme and also decided to give wide publicity to it.

He said the Cabinet has approved the releasing payments twice a year in December and June to beneficiaries who have applied and become eligible after the launch of the scheme.

The Cabinet has also approved the formation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department to implement welfare schemes for upper caste poor people. The cabinet has also approved the formation of Jain Welfare Corporation and Sikh Welfare Corporation.

The Minister said the Cabinet has decided to conduct YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards function on November 1 every year coinciding with the formation day of Andhra Pradesh state. The Cabinet has approved for delegation of power controller of legal metrology to the animal husbandry department to promote dairy farmers and the Palavelluva programme.

The cabinet has also decided to extend the ban on Maoists and other similar organisations for one more year. The Cabinet has approved setting up a new fire station at P. Gannavaram Village in East Godavari district and allotted 19 posts also. It has approved to sign an MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 700MW power at a tariff of Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years, to support the farming community on a sustainable basis.

The Cabinet has also allotted 15-acre land to Sri Sarada Peetham at Kottavalasa Village in Vishakhapatnam district, 17 acres to Jaya Lakshmi Narasimha Sastry Gunduluru Trust at Bommaparthi village in Anantapur district, and also the for exchange of government land in Nagiri Constituency for an area hospital.

The Cabinet has also approved land for Silver Jubilee College at Dinnedevarapadu in Kurnool district and the education department for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nuzvidu of Krishna district. It has also decided to transfer the rights to manage all Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Choultries/ Anna Satrams to Arya Vysya Community from Endowments Department.

The Minister said the Cabinet has decided to allot land for setting up luxury resorts at five locations in the State for the development of the tourism sector. The land has also been allotted for the development of a mega spiritual centre and a tourist base camp at the foothill of Sri Ganagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple by ISKON Charities at Penukonda in Anantapur district.

Tourism projects at Shilparamam and Taj Varun Beach in Vishakhapatnam, Hyatt Place in Vijayawada were also approved with incentives under tourism policy.

The Cabinet has decided to set up a fishing harbour at Vodarevu in the Prakasam district.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved the construction of lift irrigation schemes and supply channels to feed minor irrigation tanks in YSR Kadapa district from GNSS canal to HNSS canal through Kaletivagu Reservoir. It has also decided to bring an Ordinance to convert JNTUK Engineering College in Vizianagaram to JNTU Gurajada, Vizianagaram University and also setup Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district.

Reacting to recent comments of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister said, “We welcome him to launch a new political party if the two States merge again. Jagan wanted AP and Telangana to be one State. Wouldn’t it be better to combine the two States?"

