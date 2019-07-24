Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Andhra Pradesh Has Fallen from Frying Pan into Fire': Ram Madhav Jabs YSR Congress, TDP

Pointing at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's aggressive actions, Ram Madhav said the chief minister is leaving people of Andhra Pradesh terrorised.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Ram Madhav.
File photo of BJP leader Ram Madhav.
Amaravati: Launching a scathing attack on the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday remarked that the state has fallen "from the frying pan into the fire."

"TDP and YSRC both are the same in terms of governance. The state appears to have fallen from the frying pan into the fire.

Through his aggressive actions, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving people of the state terrorised," Madhav remarked.

Madhav visited East Godavari district as part of the BJPs membership enrolment drive and was addressing a meeting in P Gannavaram.

"TDP is the past, YSRC the present and BJP the future (of AP). BJP will emerge as the largest party in the state by 2024," he said, adding the party needed to be strengthened in every village.

Taking on the TDP, Madhav said people voted for it in 2014 with a lot of hopes for the future. But the five-year rule of Chandrababu Naidu was filled with corruption, nepotism and inefficiency, he alleged.

"By being friendly with the BJP, Chandrababu secured over Rs 3 lakh crore for the state in three years. But he misappropriated the money and pushed the blame on to Prime Minister Modi. People realised this and showed him the door, the BJP general secretary observed.

BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, former MP K Geeta and other leaders were present.

