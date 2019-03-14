English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aparna Yadav Dodges Question on Contesting From Sambhal, Says Fate Rests in Hands of Mulayam Yadav
Aparna, who is married to Mulayam Yadav's younger son Prateek, had contested 2017 state assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt but lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
Aparna Yadav.
Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been keeping everyone guessing about contesting Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday said she has not yet been approached by the party leadership to contest the polls.
Speculations have been rife about Aparna’s potential candidature from the Sambhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to News 18, she said she will abide by whatever decision her father-in-law takes for her.
“I am unaware of the rumours about me being fielded as the alliance candidate from Sambhal. I will abide by whatever decision neta ji (Mulayam Yadav) takes for me. After all, I am in the politics because of him and he has been my mentor from day one. Whatever decision he and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ji takes for me, will be for my betterment.”
Asked if she has considered siding with former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav, she said, “Even he takes all decisions after consulting neta ji. I haven’t thought about it yet, but would like to say that my fate is in the hands of neta ji. He is my guiding star.”
Also known as ‘chhoti bahu’, Aparna is married to Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Yadav. She had contested 2017 state assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt but lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Sources told News 18 that Mulayam Yadav is keen to field Aparn from Sambhal seat this time, but the final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.
Also known as ‘chhoti bahu’, Aparna is married to Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Yadav. She had contested 2017 state assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt but lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Sources told News 18 that Mulayam Yadav is keen to field Aparn from Sambhal seat this time, but the final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.
