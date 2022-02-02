Aparna Yadav, Rita Joshi's Son Miss Out as BJP Ends Suspense Over Lucknow Cantt Seat, Picks Minister

Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Mayank Joshi, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son, were edged out of the high-profile battle for Lucknow Cantt ahead of the crucial assembly elections as the BJP ended suspense on Lucknow seats and named its candidates.

In Sarojini Nagar seat, which was being eyed by state minister for women welfare Swati Singh and her husband Dayashankar Singh, the BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, whose voluntary retirement was accepted by the Union government.

State minister Brajesh Pathak has been chosen for Lucknow Cantonment seat from where Yadav and Joshi’s son were hopeful of a ticket. Rita Joshi had defeated Yadav on this seat in the last elections and it is considered a safe bet for the BJP.

The constituency will go to polls on February 23 in the fourth phase of elections. It boasts of more than 3,00,000 voters, mostly upper caste Hindus.

The BJP had won eight out of the nine seats in Lucknow in the last state elections.

Ashutosh Tandon, another state minister, has been given the ticket from Lucknow East, while Rajneesh Gupta has been announced the candidate from Lucknow Central.

Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases. The voting for the first phase in UP elections 2022 will be conducted on February 10, while the second phase, third and fourth will be held on February 14, 20 and 23 respectively. The fifth, sixth and second phases will witness polling on February 27 and March 3 and 7 respectively.

The Election Commission will announce the Uttar Pradesh election results on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.