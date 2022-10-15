'Looks Like Milk Competing With Petrol': AAP's Raghav Chadha Tears Into 'Apathetic' Central Govt After Price Hike

In the third such hike this year, Amul raised its milk variant prices by Rs 2 per litre across all markets except in poll-bound Gujarat on Saturday. Shortly after, AAP leader Raghav Chadha hit out at the Centre, calling it an “apathetic government”. Referencing his previous tweet where he had speculated that milk prices might go up again, he tweeted, “Told you so… Looks like milk is competing with petrol when it comes to price rise and breaking the common man’s back.”

GCMMF, which sells milk under the Amul brand, has hiked the prices of Amul Gold and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre each across all markets except Gujarat. “Prices have been increased by Rs 2 per litre for Amul Gold and buffalo milk due to increase in fat prices,” Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) managing director RS Sodhi told news agency PTI, adding that prices have been raised for all markets except Gujarat.

The Cooperative had last increased the milk prices on August 17 by Rs 2 per litre citing a rise in milk procurement cost. GCMMF passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. Apart from Gujarat, GCMMF mainly sells milk in Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai.

Slamming the Centre, Chadha tweeted, “Today, Amul has hiked milk prices by Rs 2/- a litre. Average Indian families continue to pay for the mistakes of an apathetic government.”

On October 6, he speculated that milk prices will further go up, owing to an unabated rise in fodder prices and the spread of lumpy skin disease amid cattle. “Despite the Lumpy virus spreading unchecked and fodder prices & shortage rising unabated for a while, the Govt has done nothing substantial to address these issues. Result: more troubles for farmers, more troubles for average Indian households,” he had tweeted.

Raghav Chadha pointed out that the proposal to set up 100 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) specifically for fodder, was drafted in September 2020, yet no FPO has been registered yet.

Notably, AAP, which is preparing to contest the Gujarat assembly elections with full force, appointed Chadha as the co-in charge of party affairs in the state.

(with inputs from PTI)

