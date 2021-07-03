Apna Dal (Sonelal) Chief Anupriya Patel Demands Separate Ministry for OBC Welfare

OBCBJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel on Friday demanded that a separate ministry be formed to solve the problems being faced by the other backward classes (OBC). Addressing her party workers on the 72nd birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, she said that the backwards and deprived sections are getting their share in the administration, but still the gap of inequality is huge.

“We have to struggle a lot to bridge it," she said. Anupriya Patel, who hails from the Kurmi community, has been a minister in the first government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is an MP from Mirzapur. “We have demanded the formation of a ministry for OBC on the lines of the Ministry of Minorities to solve the problems of the backward classes," she said. She also demanded the setting up of a national memorial in Delhi for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Apna Dal (S) has been continuously raising its voice in the Parliament for resolving the problems of farmers and proper implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations so that they can get a fair price for their produce, Patel said.

